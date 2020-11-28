King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99.

