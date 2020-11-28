King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 68 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $353.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,856.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,892 shares of company stock valued at $19,117,281. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

