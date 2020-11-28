King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 51,674 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,674 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Altair Engineering worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $129,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,864,072 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.