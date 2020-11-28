King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 159,370 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,370 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Upwork worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 945,735 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 9.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,281 shares of company stock worth $5,026,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

