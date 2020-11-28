King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.