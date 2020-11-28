King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

