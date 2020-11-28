King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,345 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,057.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,360,143 shares of company stock worth $66,562,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

