King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $240.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

