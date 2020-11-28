King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.