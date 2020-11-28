King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Wingstop worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $126.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

