King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.66 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

