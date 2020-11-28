King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $28,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $8,781,917 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

