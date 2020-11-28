King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of OLLI opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

