King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock worth $162,812,988. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

