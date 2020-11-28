King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of K12 worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of K12 by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $23.75 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. K12’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

