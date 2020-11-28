King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

