King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

