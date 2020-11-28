King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

