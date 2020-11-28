King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

