King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 599 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $299.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

