King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 11,086 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Model N by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 1,420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.