King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.