King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.23% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of -261.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,656 shares of company stock worth $25,701,165 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

