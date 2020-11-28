King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Natera worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 8.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Natera by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Natera by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,212 shares of company stock worth $55,327,703. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

