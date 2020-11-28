King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,351,000 after buying an additional 3,061,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,993,000 after buying an additional 958,615 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

