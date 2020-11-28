King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

