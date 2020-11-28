King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Quaker Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $251.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $272.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

