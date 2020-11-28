King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,100 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 75.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

