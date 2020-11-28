KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 66,674 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Read More: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.