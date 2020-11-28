KeyCorp Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $23.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. 140166 reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,302,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,845 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.