Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
NOW stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53.
In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
