Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

