Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 213.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 301.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.