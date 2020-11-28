Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

