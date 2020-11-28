Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.02.

