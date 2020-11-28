Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $213,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

