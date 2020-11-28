Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

