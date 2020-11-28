Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

