Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 83,439 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $16,266,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.