Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 82,789 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,789 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $47.73 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

