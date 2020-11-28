Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,039 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

