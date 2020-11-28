Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 177,204 Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.95% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $21.86 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

