Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,877,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 689,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

WMB opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

