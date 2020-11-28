Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

