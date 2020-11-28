Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15,102,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 906,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 906,144 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 613.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 116,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,620 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB opened at $52.70 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

