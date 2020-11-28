Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $152.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

