Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 33,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

