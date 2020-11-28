Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

