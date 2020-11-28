Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.89 Million in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $336.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.96. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

