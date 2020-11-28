Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.83 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,908,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

