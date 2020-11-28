Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

